Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6000, the Chicago Bears are No. 18 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of August 27.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago covered five times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Bears games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.
- With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago was outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.
- The Bears won only two games at home last season and one away from home.
- As favorites, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.
- The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.
Bears Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.
- Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.
- D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Bears.
- On the ground for the Bears a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (57.1 per game).
- On the ground, Khalil Herbert scored four touchdowns and accumulated 731 yards (56.2 per game).
- T.J. Edwards registered 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year with the Bears.
Bears Player Futures
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
