Andrew Vaughn vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .252 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 119 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.7% of them.
- Looking at the 119 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (13.4%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has had an RBI in 43 games this season (36.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 47 of 119 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.260
|AVG
|.243
|.327
|OBP
|.302
|.453
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|31
|40/15
|K/BB
|60/16
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.73 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
