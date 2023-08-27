The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .374. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 124th in slugging.

In 88 of 117 games this year (75.2%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.3% of his games this season, and 1% of his chances at the plate.

In 26.5% of his games this season, Benintendi has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 49 games this season (41.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .282 AVG .270 .351 OBP .332 .394 SLG .357 18 XBH 16 3 HR 2 15 RBI 23 41/23 K/BB 33/21 7 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings