The Oakland Athletics (38-91) visit the Chicago White Sox (50-79) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Touki Toussaint (1-6) for the White Sox and JP Sears (2-10) for the Athletics.

White Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (1-6) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, a 1.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.546 in 13 games this season.

Toussaint has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.

In nine starts this season, Toussaint has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Touki Toussaint vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with 473 runs scored this season. They have a .224 batting average this campaign with 134 home runs (23rd in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Athletics in one game, and they have gone 3-for-13 with two RBI over 3 2/3 innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 26th of the season. He is 2-10 with a 4.54 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.

Sears has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Sears will try to secure his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.54), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 30th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.

