Saturday's game between the Chicago White Sox (50-79) and the Oakland Athletics (38-91) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the White Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 26.

The probable pitchers are Touki Toussaint (1-6) for the White Sox and JP Sears (2-10) for the Athletics.

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the White Sox have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the White Sox have been favored 38 times and won 20, or 52.6%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won 14 of its 24 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 57.4% chance to win.

Chicago has scored 533 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule