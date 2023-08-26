Seiya Suzuki vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Colin Selby on the mound, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 18 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks while batting .265.
- Suzuki will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 104 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this season (31.7%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this year (46 of 104), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|57
|.236
|AVG
|.289
|.313
|OBP
|.356
|.360
|SLG
|.483
|12
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|22
|46/19
|K/BB
|58/24
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Selby starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen seven times this season.
- In seven games this season, he has a 7.27 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .314 against him.
