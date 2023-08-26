Kyle Schwarber is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Wheeler Stats

Zack Wheeler (9-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 26th start of the season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.64), 10th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Aug. 20 7.0 7 4 4 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 7.0 3 1 1 5 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 6.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Pirates Jul. 28 6.2 3 1 1 11 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 87 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 98 walks and 83 RBI.

He has a slash line of .187/.333/.449 on the year.

Schwarber will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Giants Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Nationals Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 138 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a .295/.341/.438 slash line so far this year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 136 hits with 25 doubles, 21 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .278/.367/.457 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

