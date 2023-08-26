The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Colin Selby and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while batting .282.

Madrigal will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 in his last games.

Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 68 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Madrigal has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (33.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .284 AVG .280 .350 OBP .321 .394 SLG .370 7 XBH 9 2 HR 0 9 RBI 14 10/5 K/BB 9/4 4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings