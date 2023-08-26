MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Saturday, August 26
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today.
There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Toronto Blue Jays (70-59) take on the Cleveland Guardians (61-68)
The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.270 AVG, 19 HR, 74 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 19 HR, 68 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-169
|+143
|8.5
The San Francisco Giants (66-62) face the Atlanta Braves (83-44)
The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.300 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-182
|+154
|8
The Tampa Bay Rays (78-52) host the New York Yankees (62-66)
The Yankees will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.326 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 20 HR, 53 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-187
|+158
|7
The Boston Red Sox (68-61) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.271 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 34 HR, 89 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+114
|10
The Seattle Mariners (72-56) face the Kansas City Royals (41-89)
The Royals hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.279 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.280 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-245
|+198
|8.5
The Miami Marlins (65-64) play the Washington Nationals (60-69)
The Nationals will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-209
|+173
|8.5
The Detroit Tigers (59-69) take on the Houston Astros (72-58)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+113
|8.5
The Baltimore Orioles (80-48) face the Colorado Rockies (48-80)
The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.249 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-310
|+248
|9
The Milwaukee Brewers (71-57) host the San Diego Padres (61-68)
The Padres will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.284 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.257 AVG, 24 HR, 76 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-140
|+119
|8.5
The New York Mets (59-70) face the Los Angeles Angels (62-67)
The Angels will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.305 AVG, 44 HR, 91 RBI)
|LAA Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+101
|9.5
The Chicago White Sox (50-79) host the Oakland Athletics (38-91)
The Athletics will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.263 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.248 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)
|CHW Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+109
|9
The Minnesota Twins (67-62) take on the Texas Rangers (72-56)
The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 20 HR, 80 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|8
The Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) host the Chicago Cubs (67-61)
The Cubs hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 62 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-142
|+120
|10
The Philadelphia Phillies (70-58) play the St. Louis Cardinals (56-73)
The Cardinals will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.187 AVG, 35 HR, 83 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-207
|+173
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61) play the Cincinnati Reds (67-63)
The Reds hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.278 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.271 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+122
|9
