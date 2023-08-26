The TOUR Championship is in progress, and following the second round Emiliano Grillo is in 29th place at +5.

Looking to place a wager on Emiliano Grillo at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +150000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Grillo has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Grillo has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in two.

Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Grillo hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 30 -5 273 1 22 4 7 $3.7M

Other Players at the TOUR Championship

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In Grillo's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 20th.

Grillo made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Grillo played this event was in 2023, and he finished 29th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year, while East Lake Golf Club is set for a longer 7,346 yards.

Courses that Grillo has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,334 yards, 12 yards shorter than the 7,346-yard East Lake Golf Club this week.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo finished in the 41st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the 14th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Grillo was better than 67% of the golfers at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Grillo carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Grillo had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Grillo's six birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the field average of 8.8.

In that last outing, Grillo posted a bogey or worse on nine of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Grillo ended the BMW Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Grillo finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Grillo's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

