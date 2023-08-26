Eloy Jiménez vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, August 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .271 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 65 of 89 games this year (73.0%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 36 games this year (40.4%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34 games this year (38.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|41
|.290
|AVG
|.247
|.328
|OBP
|.295
|.441
|SLG
|.455
|14
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|24
|38/11
|K/BB
|37/11
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.72).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 177 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Sears (2-10) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.54), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 30th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
