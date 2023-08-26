Dansby Swanson vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Colin Selby and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this year (67 of 114), with more than one hit 29 times (25.4%).
- He has gone deep in 17 games this season (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 34.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 48 of 114 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|58
|.269
|AVG
|.223
|.339
|OBP
|.323
|.468
|SLG
|.391
|22
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|55/22
|K/BB
|67/31
|1
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen seven times this season.
- In seven games this season, he has compiled a 7.27 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .314 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.