How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Saturday at PNC Park against Javier Assad, who will start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 155 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago is 13th in MLB, slugging .417.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).
- Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (642 total).
- The Cubs are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Cubs strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Cubs average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.284).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Assad has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Assad will look to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.1 frames per outing).
- In 10 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Tigers
|W 7-6
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Alex Faedo
|8/22/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reese Olson
|8/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-4
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Tarik Skubal
|8/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Rob Zastryzny
|8/25/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mitch Keller
|8/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Colin Selby
|8/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Bailey Falter
|8/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Wade Miley
|8/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
|8/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Brett Kennedy
