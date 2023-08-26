Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Pirates have +115 odds to upset. The total is 10 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 10 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 57.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (37-27).

Chicago has gone 21-11 (winning 65.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Cubs have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has played in 128 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-56-4).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-30 32-31 28-29 39-32 45-42 22-19

