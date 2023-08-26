Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Currently the Chicago Bears have been given +6000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Bears this season on Fubo!
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bears to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago went 5-10-1 ATS last season.
- A total of 10 Bears games last season hit the over.
- Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.
- The Bears won only two games at home last year and one on the road.
- Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but just two as an underdog (2-13).
- The Bears lost every game in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC overall.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- In addition, Fields ran for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.
- Click here to read about Fields' 2023 fantasy outlook!
- D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Bears.
- Should you draft Moore in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- On the ground with the Bears a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (57.1 per game).
- Is Foreman worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- On the ground, Khalil Herbert scored four touchdowns and picked up 731 yards (56.2 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Herbert's 2023 fantasy value!
- As a key defensive contributor, T.J. Edwards registered 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games with the Bears last year.
Bet on Bears to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Bears Player Futures
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of August 26 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.