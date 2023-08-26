After batting .297 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .254 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 81 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 118), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 47 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .265 AVG .243 .332 OBP .302 .461 SLG .389 21 XBH 21 11 HR 5 33 RBI 31 40/15 K/BB 60/16 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings