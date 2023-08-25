Yan Gomes vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Yan Gomes (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .275 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Gomes enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 56 of 87 games this year (64.4%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (20.7%).
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 87), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this season (37.9%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (35.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.273
|AVG
|.277
|.312
|OBP
|.319
|.427
|SLG
|.439
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|23
|32/8
|K/BB
|33/7
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts through 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.22), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 12th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
