The Chicago White Sox (50-78) and the Oakland Athletics (37-91) will square off on Friday, August 25 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Dylan Cease starting for the White Sox and Zach Neal toeing the rubber for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Athletics are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the White Sox (-190). The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (5-6, 4.50 ERA) vs Neal - OAK (0-0, 8.25 ERA)

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 20, or 54.1%, of those games.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Chicago has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox went 1-2 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 36, or 28.8%, of the 125 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious 17 times in 68 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

