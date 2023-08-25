On Friday, Tim Anderson (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .242 with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this year (56 of 94), with more than one hit 27 times (28.7%).

He has hit a home run in one of 94 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (22.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 30.9% of his games this year (29 of 94), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .225 AVG .256 .262 OBP .308 .277 SLG .300 6 XBH 9 1 HR 0 12 RBI 10 43/7 K/BB 48/15 3 SB 9

Athletics Pitching Rankings