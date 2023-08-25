The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is batting .282 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Madrigal will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 during his last outings.
  • Madrigal has had a hit in 42 of 67 games this year (62.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (22.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 67 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Madrigal has an RBI in 17 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
  • He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year (23 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 31
.284 AVG .278
.350 OBP .320
.394 SLG .371
7 XBH 9
2 HR 0
9 RBI 14
10/5 K/BB 9/4
4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Keller (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 173 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.22), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 12th in K/9 (10).
