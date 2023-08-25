Nick Madrigal vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .282 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Madrigal will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 during his last outings.
- Madrigal has had a hit in 42 of 67 games this year (62.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (22.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 67 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has an RBI in 17 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year (23 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.284
|AVG
|.278
|.350
|OBP
|.320
|.394
|SLG
|.371
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|14
|10/5
|K/BB
|9/4
|4
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Keller (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 173 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.22), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 12th in K/9 (10).
