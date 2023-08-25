The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa and his .345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .157 with three doubles, two home runs and a walk.

In 12 of 28 games this year (42.9%), Sosa has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this season (17.9%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 28 games so far this year.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .160 AVG .154 .160 OBP .175 .200 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 1 RBI 7 14/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

