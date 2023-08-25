Jeimer Candelario vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .270 with 37 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 119 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has driven home a run in 39 games this year (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 44.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|48
|.272
|AVG
|.272
|.363
|OBP
|.351
|.487
|SLG
|.511
|32
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|29
|51/25
|K/BB
|45/18
|3
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller (10-8) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 173 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 39th, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10 K/9 ranks 12th.
