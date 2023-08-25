Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Zach Neal on the mound, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .239.

In 55.1% of his games this season (49 of 89), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27.0% of his games this year (24 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 46 .257 AVG .223 .314 OBP .283 .340 SLG .350 8 XBH 13 2 HR 3 18 RBI 17 30/11 K/BB 27/11 5 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings