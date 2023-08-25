Dansby Swanson vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks while batting .248.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (67 of 113), with multiple hits 29 times (25.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (15.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 39 games this season (34.5%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.269
|AVG
|.227
|.339
|OBP
|.328
|.468
|SLG
|.398
|22
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|55/22
|K/BB
|65/31
|1
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 39th, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
