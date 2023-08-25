Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (67-60) will face off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71) at PNC Park on Friday, August 25. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +100 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (5-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 37, or 58.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cubs have a 31-19 record (winning 62% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Cubs went 5-3 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (41.2%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won 39 of 92 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +220 - 2nd

