Friday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (67-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-6) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (10-8) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 63 times and won 37, or 58.7%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 31-19 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 641.

The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

