Andrew Vaughn vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Athletics.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics
|White Sox vs Athletics Odds
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .256 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 81 of 117 games this season (69.2%), including 27 multi-hit games (23.1%).
- In 13.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 43 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 47 of 117 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.270
|AVG
|.243
|.338
|OBP
|.302
|.470
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|31
|40/15
|K/BB
|60/16
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.75).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Neal takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 34-year-old righty has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In seven appearances this season, he has put up an 8.25 ERA and averages 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .352 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.