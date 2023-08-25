Andrew Benintendi vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics and Zach Neal on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .370.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- Benintendi will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with two homers in his last games.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 75.7% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 3.5% of his games this year, and 0.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Benintendi has an RBI in 30 of 115 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season (47 of 115), with two or more runs 10 times (8.7%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|60
|.285
|AVG
|.270
|.351
|OBP
|.332
|.386
|SLG
|.357
|17
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|23
|40/21
|K/BB
|33/21
|7
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Neal will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 34-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen seven times this season.
- In seven appearances this season, he has an 8.25 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .352 against him.
