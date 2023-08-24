On Thursday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rob Zastryzny. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .273 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Gomes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 55 of 86 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (9.3%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this year (38.4%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (34.9%), including five multi-run games (5.8%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .273 AVG .273 .312 OBP .316 .427 SLG .441 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 22 RBI 23 32/8 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings