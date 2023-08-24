The Chicago White Sox (50-77) and the Oakland Athletics (36-91) will match up in the series opener on Thursday, August 24 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Jesse Scholtens pitching for the White Sox and Ken Waldichuk taking the mound for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Athletics have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored White Sox (-145). The over/under for the game has been set at 10 runs.

White Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 5.91 ERA)

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 20, or 55.6%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have a record of 9-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Chicago.

In the last 10 games, the White Sox were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Athletics have won in 35, or 28.2%, of the 124 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a mark of 30-77 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+115) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Luis Robert 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.