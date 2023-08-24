Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and starter Jesse Scholtens on Thursday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+125). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -150 +125 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 20 of the 36 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

Chicago has gone 7-5 (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this game.

Chicago has played in 126 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-63-6).

The White Sox have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-35 24-42 21-28 29-48 37-58 13-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.