The Las Vegas Aces (29-4) will turn to A'ja Wilson (third in WNBA, 22.4 points per game) to help defeat Kahleah Copper (eighth in league, 18.6) and the Chicago Sky (12-20) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

There is no line set for the game.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV and The U

Sky vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 91 Sky 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 168.9

Sky vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Chicago is 14-17-0 against the spread this year.

This year, 14 of Chicago's 31 games have gone over the point total.

Sky Performance Insights

On offense, the Sky are averaging 79.8 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). They are allowing 83.4 points per contest at the other end (seventh-ranked).

So far this year, Chicago is pulling down 33 boards per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 34.4 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

With 13.7 turnovers per game, the Sky rank seventh in the WNBA. They force 13.2 turnovers per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

With a 35.8% three-point percentage this season, the Sky are third-best in the WNBA. They rank fourth in the league by draining 7.8 threes per contest.

The Sky rank best in the WNBA by ceding 6.3 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, they rank fourth in the league at 33.4%.

Of the shots taken by Chicago in 2023, 68.5% of them have been two-pointers (74.0% of the team's made baskets) and 31.5% have been threes (26.0%).

