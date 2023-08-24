On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) visit the Chicago Sky (13-20) one game after A'ja Wilson went off for 53 points in the Aces' 112-100 victory over the Dream. This contest airs on NBA TV and The U at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sky have put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

Las Vegas is 9-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Chicago has covered the spread when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.

Aces games have hit the over 18 out of 32 times this season.

Sky games have hit the over 15 out of 32 times this year.

