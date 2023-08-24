On Thursday, Seiya Suzuki (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rob Zastryzny. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Tigers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny

Rob Zastryzny TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .263 with 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks.

Suzuki enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .438 with two homers.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 67 of 102 games this season (65.7%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (24.5%).

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this season (32.4%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 55 .236 AVG .287 .313 OBP .357 .360 SLG .485 12 XBH 21 5 HR 8 22 RBI 22 46/19 K/BB 57/24 2 SB 3

