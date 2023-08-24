Luis Robert vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, August 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 122 hits, batting .266 this season with 64 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 54th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 68.3% of his 120 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|62
|.261
|AVG
|.270
|.319
|OBP
|.324
|.575
|SLG
|.532
|33
|XBH
|31
|16
|HR
|17
|32
|RBI
|35
|58/13
|K/BB
|85/14
|4
|SB
|12
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.76).
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-7 with a 5.91 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.91, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.