Korey Lee plays his first game of the season when the Chicago White Sox face off against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)

Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.

In two of 11 games a season ago, Lee got aboard via a hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He did not hit a home run last year in the 11 games he appeared in.

Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.

He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 4 .071 AVG .273 .133 OBP .273 .143 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 4/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)