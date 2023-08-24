Jeimer Candelario vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Cubs vs Pirates
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
|Cubs vs Pirates Prediction
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .272.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 76 of 118 games this year (64.4%), including 30 multi-hit games (25.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (18 of 118), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has driven in a run in 38 games this year (32.2%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|8
|.272
|AVG
|.267
|.363
|OBP
|.313
|.487
|SLG
|.467
|32
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|1
|28
|RBI
|3
|51/25
|K/BB
|9/2
|3
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Zastryzny starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 31-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.