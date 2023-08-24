The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Rob Zastryzny and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny

Rob Zastryzny TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 81 walks while batting .238.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

In 76 of 123 games this year (61.8%) Happ has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).

Looking at the 123 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (9.8%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has driven home a run in 35 games this year (28.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season (49 of 123), with two or more runs 12 times (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .236 AVG .241 .348 OBP .367 .400 SLG .395 20 XBH 20 8 HR 6 36 RBI 21 67/39 K/BB 57/42 5 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings