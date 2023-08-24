The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.

Andrus has had a hit in 48 of 88 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 19 times (21.6%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (4.5%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (21.6%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (13.6%).

In 26.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .255 AVG .223 .314 OBP .283 .319 SLG .350 7 XBH 13 1 HR 3 17 RBI 17 30/11 K/BB 27/11 5 SB 6

