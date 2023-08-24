The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .271 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.2% of his games this year, Jimenez has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 games this season (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .292 AVG .247 .332 OBP .295 .433 SLG .455 13 XBH 16 6 HR 8 27 RBI 24 38/11 K/BB 37/11 0 SB 0

