Yasmani Grandal vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
- In 52 of 102 games this year (51.0%) Grandal has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (7.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this year (22.5%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 24.5% of his games this season (25 of 102), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|55
|.227
|AVG
|.242
|.295
|OBP
|.321
|.326
|SLG
|.360
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|31/11
|K/BB
|52/21
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), first in WHIP (1.015), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9).
