Bookmakers have listed player props for Luis Robert and others when the Seattle Mariners visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 122 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .268/.324/.556 slash line on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 111 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 31 walks and 64 RBI.

He's slashing .256/.319/.431 on the season.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Rockies Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Rockies Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Cubs Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 26 doubles, 10 home runs, 71 walks and 39 RBI (103 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .263/.378/.406 on the year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 21 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Angels Aug. 6 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

