Trayce Thompson vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Trayce Thompson -- with a slugging percentage of .174 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Mariners Player Props
|White Sox vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Mariners
|White Sox vs Mariners Odds
|White Sox vs Mariners Prediction
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .160 with five home runs and 18 walks.
- This year, Thompson has posted at least one hit in 11 of 45 games (24.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Thompson has an RBI in five of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 45 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Mariners
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Luis Robert
- Click Here for Yasmani Grandal
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Lenyn Sosa
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Elvis Andrus
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|18
|.143
|AVG
|.167
|.333
|OBP
|.362
|.143
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|5
|4/2
|K/BB
|20/10
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), first in WHIP (1.015), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.