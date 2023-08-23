Trayce Thompson -- with a slugging percentage of .174 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .160 with five home runs and 18 walks.

This year, Thompson has posted at least one hit in 11 of 45 games (24.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Thompson has an RBI in five of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 45 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 18 .143 AVG .167 .333 OBP .362 .143 SLG .333 0 XBH 2 0 HR 2 0 RBI 5 4/2 K/BB 20/10 1 SB 0

