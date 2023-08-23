Patrick Wisdom is back in action for the Chicago Cubs against Tarik Skubal and the Detroit TigersAugust 23 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 18 against the Royals) he went 1-for-3.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom is hitting .199 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Wisdom has had a hit in 34 of 78 games this season (43.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (12.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (21.8%), homering in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wisdom has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (21 of 78), with more than one RBI 12 times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 32 of 78 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 41
.171 AVG .222
.290 OBP .290
.495 SLG .500
12 XBH 16
11 HR 9
21 RBI 19
43/17 K/BB 58/11
2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
