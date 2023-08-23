The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa and his .321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

George Kirby TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has three doubles, two home runs and a walk while hitting .153.

In 11 of 26 games this season (42.3%), Sosa has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this season (19.2%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (19.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 .152 AVG .154 .152 OBP .175 .196 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 1 RBI 7 12/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings