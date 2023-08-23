Jeimer Candelario vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Tigers Player Props
|Cubs vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .271 with 36 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- In 75 of 117 games this year (64.1%) Candelario has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|7
|.272
|AVG
|.259
|.363
|OBP
|.286
|.487
|SLG
|.444
|32
|XBH
|3
|7
|HR
|1
|28
|RBI
|2
|51/25
|K/BB
|7/1
|3
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 147 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Skubal (3-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.