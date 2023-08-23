On Wednesday, Ian Happ (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Happ has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 81 walks while batting .238.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 116th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Happ has recorded a hit in 75 of 122 games this season (61.5%), including 25 multi-hit games (20.5%).

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.7% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.8%.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .236 AVG .241 .348 OBP .369 .400 SLG .398 20 XBH 20 8 HR 6 36 RBI 21 67/39 K/BB 56/42 5 SB 5

