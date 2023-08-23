Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (58-68) will square off with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (65-60) at Comerica Park on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +100. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (3-2, 3.76 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (7-8, 5.56 ERA)

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 20 times and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Tigers have gone 9-8 (52.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 25 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 19-22 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christopher Morel 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+225) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd

