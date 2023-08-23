On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger leads Chicago with 114 hits and an OBP of .369 this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Bellinger has gotten a hit in 70 of 94 games this season (74.5%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (35.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bellinger has had an RBI in 42 games this season (44.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 57.4% of his games this year (54 of 94), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (18.1%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 44
.326 AVG .315
.373 OBP .364
.583 SLG .524
26 XBH 16
11 HR 9
38 RBI 27
31/15 K/BB 31/14
11 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Skubal (3-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
