On Wednesday, Christopher Morel (.146 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

In 59.3% of his 81 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has had an RBI in 36 games this year (44.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 40 of 81 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .245 AVG .241 .293 OBP .329 .477 SLG .497 16 XBH 17 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 58/11 K/BB 51/17 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings